Downey, Maurice

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Maurice passed away peacefully 12 days prior to his 90th birthday at Hospice Wellington, Guelph. Beloved husband of the late Rose (Runstedler) Downey (2015). Loving father of Linda (Murray) Buchan, the late Karen Downey (2016), Dennis (Dana) Downey, Stephen (Evelyn) Downey, Terry (Mary) Downey, the late Philip (1981), Darlene (Rick) Hauser; and his very good friend Diane Dietrich. Proud grandpa of 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Survived by his siblings Marguerite Umbach and the late Ron, Eileen Downey and the late Carl, Jean Kraemer and the late Kevin, Helen and Bert Moore, Frances Mantler and the late Joseph. Maurice has been reunited with his loving wife Rose, his dear daughter Karen and his handsome “Young Prince” Philip. Also predeceased by his parents James and Rosella (Jordan) Downey. Maurice loved his immaculate lawn, his beautiful flowers and his love of carpentry, but above all, the love of his family. He will be missed immensely by the many lives he had touched. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Funeral mass will take place on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. The service will be livestreamed on Maurice’s tribute page of the funeral home website. A private family interment will follow at the Drayton Cemetery. A special thank you to everyone at Hospice Wellington for their outstanding care and compassion shown to Maurice in his final days. Also, thank you to the LHIN, Dr. Scott, Care Partners and their support workers. In Maurice’s memory, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated.