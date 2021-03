Penfold, Nellie Aileen (Nee Marshall)

Passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Community Hospital, Fergus, on March 1, 2021 at the age of 89. Loving mother of Donna and Carol (2017). Beloved wife of Robert (2013). At Nellie’s request, cremation has taken place. Donations in Nellie’s memory to Groves Hospital Foundation would be appreciated, and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.