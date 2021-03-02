Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Cross, David

Passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the age of 71. Loving husband of Carol, proud father of Bill (Melissa Pieper) and Bob, stepfather to Jenny (Mike) Feltis and Sue Ventura. Caring grandpa to Alex, Raven, Hannah and Brady; Carolynn, Brian and David. He will also be missed by his cats, Whiskers and Jr. Predeceased by his parents James and Jean (Weatherston) Cross.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Please call 519-669-2207 to register your attendance. Masks are mandatory. A private family service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Cremation will follow, with spring interment at Elmira Union cemetery. In David’s memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

Cassandra Merlihan
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
