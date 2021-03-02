Bauman, Betty Jean (nee Snyder)

Peacefully passed away into the presence of her Lord Jesus on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 87. Beloved wife and best friend for 66 years of Earl Bauman formerly of St. Jacobs. Loving and devoted mother to Dwight and Linda Bauman of Utopia, Linda and Jim Swartzentruber of St. Jacobs, Karen and Dave Valenta of St. Jacobs, Wayne and Sue Bauman of Elmira, Marilyn and Jim Giles of Kitchener, Kathy and Ron Legrow of Kitchener. Also lovingly remembered by her 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Isabelle Snyder of Elmira. Predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Roberta (Groff) Snyder, brothers Lorne and Murray, sister-in-law Ellen Snyder, and grandson Tyler Valenta. Mom was a sweet, kind and caring lady to everyone she met. She loved to entertain, and her cooking was bragged upon continuously by all who were on the receiving end. An avid reader, her Bible and a good Christian novel were always close at hand. Mom was proud of being a nurse and her knowledge was required on numerous occasions over the years. She shared her mother’s love for quilting, making sure each grandchild had a quilt of their own, and helping the church quilting ministry by piecing together numerous quilt toppers in recent years. Mom and dad loved to travel, with their fondest memories being of their last big adventure, a trip to Switzerland. Mom lived a life of unwavering faith in God and her love for the Lord shone bright around her. Her family meant the world to her and there wasn’t a day that went by in these last weeks when she didn’t say how much she loved each and everyone. Special thanks to the staff at Chartwell Retirement Home, St. Mary’s Hospital, and Freeport Health Centre for their loving care. There will be no funeral home visitation. A private family graveside service will take place at Elmira Union Cemetery with Pastor Paul Westerholm officiating. In Betty’s memory, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.