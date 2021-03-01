FISHER MILLS RD, CAMBRIDGE, ON Canada

Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Crime of the Week: March 1, 2021           Case#: 1751

Offence: Weapons Offence      Date:  January 18, 2021

On January 18, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a disturbance in the area of Scott Road and Fisher Mills Road in Cambridge.

During the disturbance, a female suffered multiple stab wounds. The female was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was last seen running away from the area heading east on Fisher Mills Road.

The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 6’1″ tall, with a thin build. The male was last seen wearing black clothing. The investigation is ongoing.

https://www.rogerstv.com/media?lid=237&rid=54&gid=597261

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

