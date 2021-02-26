Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her residence at the age of 73. Wife of Amos Bauman. Mother of Laurene and Clarence Martin of Elmira, Laverne and Elsie of Belleville, Esther and Oscar Martin of Harriston, James and Eileen of Kenilworth, Phares and Erma of Elmira, Betty and William Bauman of Kenilworth, Marvin and Kaylie of Lethbridge, AB, and Nancy Bauman at home. Grandmother of 35 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sister of Annie and Orvie Bearinger, Enoch and Edna Wideman, Mary and Henry Martin, Lydian Bearinger, Malinda and Allen Martin, Nelson and Salome Wideman. Sister-in-law of Josiah and Almeda Bauman, James and Elvina Bauman. Predeceased by her parents Ezra and Elizabeth (Martin) Wideman, brother Amos, one sister in infancy, brother-in-law Cleon Bearinger, sister-in-law Almeda Bauman. Special thank you to Dr. Onuska, Dr. Lyin, and the care partners for their kind and compassionate care throughout this journey. A drive past viewing will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 1-6 p.m. at the family home, 2560 Floradale Road, RR 1, Elmira.  A service and burial by invitation will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

