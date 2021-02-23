Rose, Sharon Beverley

Peacefully at Freeport Hospital on Sunday, February 21, 2021, Sharon Beverley Rose (Lewis) of Wellesley, in her 82nd year. Beloved wife and best friend for almost 60 years of Donald Hugh Rose. Cherished mother and mother in-law of David Rose (Chris), Denise Foster and John Rose (Stephanie). Proud Grandma of Kyle Rose, Jeffrey Foster (Cristina), Andrew Foster, Courtney Rose (Dryden) and Tyler Rose. Excited and proud great Grandma to Noah Foster. Survived by her sister Del Latham, and predeceased by her brother-in-law Ray, and sisters in-law Claudia, Kay, Madge, Doloris, Chris, Lena, and Shirley and predeceased by her parents Wilburt and Dora. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate you spending time with those important to you, by doing something kind for someone else, or by make a donation to the charity of your choice. Have a beverage (a dry white perhaps), smile, revel in life, share your love and be good to one another. This is illustrative of Sharon’s legacy and we hope you feel some of the immeasurable joy she always brought her family and friends. As per Sharon’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Special thanks and sincere appreciation to the amazing doctors and nurses at Freeport GRT3 South.

Futher-franklin Funeral Home