Gerald B. Martin

Gerald B. Martin of Amisk, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2021 at the age of 84 years.

Gerald was born on June 22, 1936 to Christian and Annie Martin in Wellesley Township.

Gerald is lovingly remembered by his wife of over 55 years Sarah, as well as son Geoff (Lisa), daughter Faith and 3 grandchildren – Kayla, Anna and Christopher. Gerald is also remembered by his brothers and sisters, Henry, Adam (Maxine), Florence (Aaron) Martin, Marvin (May), Dorothy (Norm) Reed, Kathy (Nyle) Bauman, and Arnie (Cheryl) as well as many nieces and nephews.

Gerald was predeceased by his mother Annie, his father Christian and his step mother Lucinda.

A memorial service was held at Amisk Christian Fellowship on Friday, February 18th at 2pm. A graveside service will be held later on in the spring.

Absent from the body is to be present with the Lord, II Corinthians 5:8