Frey, Alvin M.

Passed away at his home on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Salema R. Frey (2011). Dear father of Vernon and Loreen Frey of RR 1, Wallenstein, Elaine and Elmer Bearinger of RR1, Moorefield. Loved grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Brother and brother-in-law of Erma Frey (the late Irvin), Viola Martin (the late Aden), Ephraim Frey (the late Almeda), Manassah and Hettie Frey, Martha and Karl Seibel. Predeceased by his parents Absalom and Salina (Martin) Frey, two brothers and three sisters. Drive past visitation was held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the home of Warren Frey, 6033 Buehler Line, RR 1, Wallenstein. A private funeral service took place on Monday, February 22, 2021 with burial and service by invitation at Fair Haven Mennonite Meeting House.