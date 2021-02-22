Culp, June (nee Shantz)

Passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Mervin Culp (February 21, 2014). Dear mother to Lisa of Elmira and Mark of RR 1, Elmira. Lovingly remembered by Joyce, Karl, Karen, Kim (Culp), Mike Shantz, as well as the extended Culp and Shantz families. Predeceased by her parents Sylvan and Lorraine (Gole) Shantz, and her brothers Robert (June 20, 1959) and Bill (March 31, 2020). June and Mervin were lifelong dairy farmers near Floradale, and you could always find June mowing lawn or working in the fields with a trail of dogs following her. Visitation was held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Elmira Union Cemetery. To register your attendance for the graveside service, please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207. Masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.