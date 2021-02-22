Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
BlYTHWOOD RD, WATERLOO, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: February 22, 2021           Case#: 1750

Offence: Theft      Date:  January 22, 2021

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a theft that occurred in the area of Blythwood Road in Waterloo.

On January 14, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., an unknown male attended the victim’s property in a red SUV and stole a parcel that was placed by the front door. Police are looking to identify and speak with this male in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

The public is reminded to consider the following tips to prevent parcel thefts: -If you are unable to be home during the delivery, ship your parcel to your workplace or a neighbour -Customize your delivery to hold for pick-up -Request a signature upon deliver

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

0