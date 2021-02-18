LGBTQ2+ organizations to receive $280K in federal funding

SPECTRUM Waterloo Region’s Rainbow Community Space is to receive $280,000 as part of a $15-million fund to help strengthen LGBTQ2+ communities across Canada. Last week’s announcement covers 76 organizations.

Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis says he is very proud of the work SPECTRUM does, noting it’s a valuable resource in the community.

“From personal experience, it was one of the first organizations that I reached out to, when I wanted to learn more about the LGBTQ community here,” he explained of his own association with SPECTRUM.

“They were very inviting from day-one. And I’ve kind of kept a good relationship and stayed in touch with the organization and I’m very, very happy that they got this funding,” said Louis.

The funding will help give the organization a chance to pivot in the way it provides services since they are currently unable to do so right now.

“So, that’s going to let them expand the social programs that they’re doing – I know they do a lot of good work with peer support. And my understanding is [that] it lets them work on governance, the board governance succession planning and financial planning, those kinds of things. When you’re so focused on helping people, sometimes the board could use some extra help, too, so the funding is going to go to that.”

SPECTRUM welcomed the funding, with development officer Melissa Paige Kennedy saying this will help the organization continue to grow.

“I am very proud of the work that our team does to help the LGBTQ2+ community in the Region of Waterloo and their extraordinary efforts in securing this funding. I want to express our great appreciation to the government of Canada and the folks who made the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity [Fund] available to so many deserving organizations who are helping our community across Canada.”

The government has also set aside $2 million under the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for pride and LGBTQ2+ events.