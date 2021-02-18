Guelph man arrested following human trafficking investigation

The joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking team this week charged a 22-year-old Guelph man with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred in Guelph in December when a male allegedly solicited sexual services for monetary compensation.

The victim has now been provided with a safety plan and community resources in partnership with an embedded Human Trafficking Crisis Intervention counsellor from Victim Services.

Anyone with information relating to this incident, or anyone with information concerning potential human trafficking victims, are encouraged to contact the joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking team at intel.ht@wrps.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

FEBRUARY 10

3:30 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer monitoring traffic and conducting radar on Wellington Road 12 south of Sixth Line in Mapleton Township observed a white SUV travelling southbound at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 80 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 150 km/h. A 32-year-old Tottenham man was charged with ‘racing a motor vehicle – excessive speed.’ He is scheduled to appear in Guelph at the Ontario Court of Justice – Provincial Offences Court on May 19. His vehicle and driver’s licence were seized for a period of seven days as per statute.

3:05 PM | Wellington County OPP received reports of vehicles being entered in the area of Wellington Road 30 and Wellington Road 86 northwest of Guelph. Suspect(s) entered several vehicles in the early morning hours of Feb. 10. Vehicles were rummaged through, and in some cases property was stolen. Security camera footage captured a person of interest. The person was wearing a baseball cap, hoody, gloves and baggy pants. They were carrying a flashlight and a small shoulder bag. Any person with information regarding this or any other criminal activity should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

FEBRUARY 11

12:30 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a break-and-enter in progress at a residence on JM Quarrie Drive in Inverhaugh. A suspect forcibly entered the front door of a home, where the startled homeowner confronted the lone suspect. The suspect caused extensive damage to the interior of the home and to a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Police arrested the suspect upon arrival. No injuries were reported. The suspect and the victim were not known to each other. A 35-year-old Stratford man was charged with ‘break and enter to a dwelling house,’ ‘mischief over $5,000’ and ‘possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.’ Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

The driver and company face a list of charges after a transport truck slid down an incline on Ament Road in Wellesley Township on Feb. 11, colliding with a police cruiser. [Damon MacLean]

8:00 AM | Waterloo Regional Police were alerted of a commercial vehicle needing assistance in the area of Ament Line in Wellesley Township. A fully loaded transport truck was travelling west on Ament Line attempting to crest a hill when it stalled on the incline. Upon arrival, the patrol officer parked behind the truck with the emergency lights activated. Prior to rendering assistance, the transport truck driver lost control and the truck rolled backward down the hill, striking the police SUV. The impact of the collision pushed the cruiser approximately 30 metres down the hill. The transport truck came to rest in the snow-filled ditch on the north side of the road. Neither driver sustained injury. Members of the Traffic Services Unit attended to investigate the cause of the collision. A full truck inspection was completed at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old Brampton man, and his employer were charged with a number of offences under the Highway Traffic Act in relation to driver action, vehicle maintenance, and equipment safety. The roadway was closed until approximately 5 p.m. while police continued to investigate.

FEBRUARY 14

9:00 AM | Wellington County OPP received a report of a theft from a locked trailer at a property located on Wellington Road 22 in the Township of Centre Wellington. The locked trailer was entered sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. The investigation revealed unknown suspects cut a lock on a fenced gate and a lock on the trailer to gain access. A quantity of Milwaukee brand power tools, copper cable, and a welder/generator were stolen. OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, or may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.