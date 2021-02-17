Schill, Elizabeth “Betty” (nee Reiner)

Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the age of 87 after a long, valiant battle with Alzheimers. Beloved wife of Ralph Schill for 63 years. Devoted mother to Julie (Albert) Darnbrough, Steve Schill (Lorela Anota) and Frances Schill (Ron “Norm” Green, 2014). Adoring grandmother to Joelle and Jalyssa; Dana (Corey), Kandice and Andrew; Natalie; and great-grandmother of four. Will be missed by her sister Eva Hapke, and sisters and brothers-in-laws Oscar and Marg Schill, Esther Sagan, Clifford and Geraldine Schill, and Mary Schiebel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Eva Reiner, son-in-law Norm Green, siblings Carol (Nick) Dietrich, Anne (Joe) Novakoski, Matthew (Isabel) Reiner, and siblings-in-law Fred Hapke, Harold and Dorothy Schill, Rose and Werner Weickert, Betty and Gord Biggar, Lily and Jim Lippard, Ruth and William Lorch, Casey Sagan, and Cosmas Schiebel. Betty was a social butterfly who made many friends through the “TOPS” group in Elmira and the Catholic Women’s League. She was hardworking, caring and will be remembered for always finding the good in people. She was devoted to her husband and family, and also to her faith. A private funeral Mass will take place on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, Elmira. The family invites you to view the livestream of Betty’s service by following the link on her tribute page at the Dreisinger Funeral Home website. In Betty’s memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family, and can be made through the funeral home.