Ron Occhionero

Peacefully with his family by his side at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener on February 10, 2021 at the age of 86. Beloved husband for 43 years to the late Willa (nee Parson). Loving father of Gary (Margarita) and Keith (Karen). Dear Grandpa of Griffin, Logan, Joseph, and Tyler. Survived by his sister Loretta. Predeceased by youngest son Michael (2013) and his brother Armand.

Will be greatly missed by many friends and extended family. Due to COVID restrictions a private service and interment have taken place. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Chartwell Chateau Gardens and the staff at the Grand River Hospital for all their outstanding care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated to the Grand River Hospital Foundation.