Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ron Occhionero

Peacefully with his family by his side at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener on February 10, 2021 at the age of 86. Beloved husband for 43 years to the late Willa (nee Parson). Loving father of Gary (Margarita) and Keith (Karen). Dear Grandpa of Griffin, Logan, Joseph, and Tyler. Survived by his sister Loretta. Predeceased by youngest son Michael (2013) and his brother Armand.
Will be greatly missed by many friends and extended family. Due to COVID restrictions a private service and interment have taken place. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Chartwell Chateau Gardens and the staff at the Grand River Hospital for all their outstanding care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated to the Grand River Hospital Foundation.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Cassandra Merlihan
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Charlotte Isobel Vines (nee Tanner)

Charlotte Isobel Vines (nee Tanner) With profound sadness we announce the passing of Charlotte, our loving and devoted…
February 16, 2021
Read the full story

Merle Bearinger

Merle Bearinger Peacefully passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at his residence in Hamilton at the age…
February 16, 2021
Read the full story

BAUMAN, Lydia Ann

BAUMAN, Lydia Ann Peacefully at the age of 105 on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in her suite at…
February 16, 2021
Read the full story

Judith D A Witney (Musselman)

Judith D A Witney (Musselman)Jan. 9, 1947 – Feb. 10, 2021 We have lost one of the kindest,…
February 12, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0