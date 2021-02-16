Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Merle Bearinger

Peacefully passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at his residence in Hamilton at the age of 68. Beloved brother of Marie (Floyd) Horst and Leonard (Dorothy) Bearinger, father of Trevor and Gregory Bearinger and Angela Borden. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Ivan W. and Ida (Martin) Bearinger, and sister Grace Brubacher (2000). Visitation was  held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A funeral service by invitation will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Montrose Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.

0