BAUMAN, Lydia Ann

Peacefully at the age of 105 on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in her suite at Fairview Seniors Community, Cambridge, with her daughter-in-law Carol by her side.

Beloved wife of the late Howard S. Bauman (2010). Dear mother of Jim and Isabel of Elmira, Esther Bauman and John Simmons of Calgary, Lois of Elmira, Lucy and Rod Goshow of Forksville, Pa., Ken (1973), Charlie and Carol of Kitchener.

Lovingly remembered by her 11 grandchildren: Cheryl (Mike), Darlene (Paul), Julie (Mark), Lori (John), David, John (Teagan), Bethany (Alex), Ben (LaDonna), Kelly (Steve), Jeremy, and Elise; and 13 great-grandchildren: Zach (Breanna), Sonya, Daniel, Julia, Brexton, Acadia, Alia, Niko, Harper, Nia, Oliver, Paige, and Lucas. A picture on her 100th birthday shows her standing in the middle of her great-grandchildren with their ages printed on their t-shirts, adding up to great-grandma’s 100. Lydia Ann will also be missed by sister-in-law Eileen Horst.

Predeceased by her parents Daniel B. and Annie (Weber) Horst, her son Ken, and siblings Samuel, Mose, George, Elias, Lovina, Daniel W., Annie, Simeon, Nathaniel, Osiah and Aaron.

Mom was a woman of deep Christian faith and a member of Preston Mennonite Church. She was an avid walker who dressed appropriately, no matter the weather, and went out for a brisk walk almost every day ‘til after her 105th birthday. She read voraciously and we thank the church library for keeping her supplied with good books. Everything she read was “so interesting!” Mom was a regular quilter in the craft room at Fairview and her stitches contributed to many quilts over the years. But more than that, mom was a people person. First and foremost was her family. She would pray daily for each person by name. She felt it was important to learn to know everyone who came to live at Fairview Suites. She learned their stories and took interest in their lives, helping and encouraging her neighbours and friends. A special thank you to all of her nurses and PSWs at Fairview, ParaMed nurses, NP Donna Gill, Dr. Elaine Parker and her essential caregivers.

There will be no public visitation at this time. A funeral service by invitation will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Friends are welcome to view the livestream of this service in the comfort of their homes by following the link on Lydia Ann’s tribute page on the funeral home website. Private interment followed at Elmira Mennonite Cemetery. A future celebration of life will take place when we can all gather safely.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to House of Friendship, Fairview Seniors Community, or the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.