FISHER MILLS RD, CAMBRIDGE, ON Canada

January 27, 2021
Crime of the Week: February 15, 2021           Case#: 1749

Offence: Weapons Offence         Date:  January 18, 2021

On January 18, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a disturbance in the area of Scott Road and Fisher Mills Road in Cambridge.

During the disturbance, a female suffered multiple stab wounds. The female was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was last seen running away from the area heading east on Fisher Mills Road.

 The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 6’1″ tall, with a thin build. The male was last seen wearing black clothing. The investigation is ongoing.

