FISHER MILLS RD, CAMBRIDGE, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: February 15, 2021 Case#: 1749

Offence: Weapons Offence Date: January 18, 2021

On January 18, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a disturbance in the area of Scott Road and Fisher Mills Road in Cambridge.

During the disturbance, a female suffered multiple stab wounds. The female was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was last seen running away from the area heading east on Fisher Mills Road.

The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 6’1″ tall, with a thin build. The male was last seen wearing black clothing. The investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

