Judith D A Witney (Musselman)

Jan. 9, 1947 – Feb. 10, 2021

We have lost one of the kindest, most generous souls in our life. Wife, Mother, Grandmother, friend, Judie was there for us in all situations, showing her love always in whatever way was appropriate. She was a strong woman when that was called for, and also the gentlest when needed. Judie’s family meant everything to her. When you were a friend, you knew that Judie was a true friend, rejoicing with you in the high moments and providing comfort (and often food) in the lows of your life. Judie is mourned by her immediate family; husband Bob, daughter Robin Rego and son-in-law Frank, son Matthew and daughter-in-law Vicki Waller, granddaughters Alexis Rego and Bryanne Witney, step-granddaughters Marissa Waller (Nathan Gallant), Kora Leigh Waller (Nick Hido) and Katey Rego (Chris Woodford), honourary granddaughter Maddie Mackie, brother Peter Musselman, sister Betty Ann Spink (Harry), nieces Erin Spink (Simon Allington) and Rachel McDowell (Dustin), nephews Andrew Spink and Tyler Downey, and great-niece Madison McDowell. Predeceased by her parents Art and Bette (Seiling) Musselman, sister Shirley Jean, and step-grandson Matthew Rego. Judie struggled with many health issues throughout her life. From stage 3 Hodgkins Lymphoma at an early age to her more recent strokes, Fibromyalgia and Parkinson’s disease, she continued to fight, to remain positive and to engage in life as fully as she could. Her generosity showed this year when even with the debilitation of Parkinson’s, she found strength to cook Christmas dinners for several singles. Judie worked in nursing at Wellington Terrace Long Term home for many years and still has many close friends from that time. Back issues forced her to reconsider careers and she went back to school in 1985 to become a chiropodist. She practiced in Brantford and at the Woolwich Community Health Centre in St. Jacobs. Here too, she enjoyed the friendship of colleagues and patients. Judie has enjoyed a wide array of activities over the years; travel, volunteering, gourmet cooking, gardening, reading of all genres, time with her granddaughters especially, church activities and others. She even tried golf and curling for Bob. Important parts of her life included her Gale Presbyterian community and the neighbours at the St Jacob’s Lofts. We shall miss her greatly, but we have so many happy memories of her throughout the years. Not just a mother to Robin and Matt, but a confidant, friend and an inspiration. Judie was a grandmother who gave her all for her grandchildren and they always knew that and appreciated it. For Bob, she was not just a wife, but a friend, companion, lover, sometimes mentor, sometimes student, and the love of his life. At Judie’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on Judie’s tribute page on the funeral home website. A special thank you to all the wonderful staff at 5D North Stroke Unit at Grand River Hospital for the excellent care Judie was given. As expressions of sympathy donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation – Stroke Unit would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.