Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Walter Kieffer
Feb. 11, 2008

— DAD —
Nothing can ever take away
The love a heart holds dear.
Fond memories linger every day,
Remembrance keeps him near.

Love your
Daughter and Son In Law,
granddaughters and
great grandsons

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Cassandra Merlihan
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

FREDE, REINHARD

FREDE, REINHARD We keep close to our hearts the memory of a cherished husband, loving father and caring…
February 3, 2021
Read the full story

Robert Wayne Lichty

Robert Wayne Lichty In loving memory of a dear Husband, Dad and Grandpawho left us 1 year ago,…
January 28, 2021
Read the full story

Erma Albrecht

It’s been 5 years and we remember Erma Albrecht, who passed away Jan 4, 2016. What would we…
January 6, 2021
Read the full story

Israel ‘Isey’ Weber

Israel ‘Isey’ WeberJune 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Dearest Isey, Seven years have gone by.Lovingly we hold…
December 2, 2020
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0