Walter Kieffer
Feb. 11, 2008
— DAD —
Nothing can ever take away
The love a heart holds dear.
Fond memories linger every day,
Remembrance keeps him near.
Love your
Daughter and Son In Law,
granddaughters and
great grandsons
