Martin, Willis

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Eva (Bauman) Martin of St. Jacobs for over 59 years. Loved father of Greg Martin (Yvette) of St. Jacobs, and Heather Martin of Duncan, BC. Proud grandpa of Hailey and Joshua Martin. Dear brother of Vera, Lorna, and Curt (Ruth) and brother-in-law to Eileen. Predeceased by his parents Elam Martin, Elvina (Lichty) and Albert Hare, brother Vernon, sister Mabel, brothers-in-law Willis, Floyd and Lewis. Willis was a longtime member of St. Jacobs Mennonite Church, the Elmira Golf Club, and the St. Jacobs Oldtimers Hockey League. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207 to register your attendance. Masks are mandatory, please remain in your vehicles until an attendant invites you in. Private service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, and will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. to Willis’ tribute page of the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Jacobs Mennonite Church, Heart and Stroke Foundation, or MCC would be appreciated.

