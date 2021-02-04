Regional Police launch additional buy and sell exchange zones

The Waterloo Regional Police Service this week announced the launch of additional “buy and sell exchange zones.”

The exchange zones are located in the parking lots of WRPS facilities and aim to provide some additional peace of mind to those who are buying, selling, or trading property online.

If you are meeting new people while finalizing online transactions, police encourage you to use these exchange zones.

Many people have become victims of crimes like robberies, frauds and thefts when attempting to buy or sell property online.

If you are unable to meet at one of the buy and sell exchange zones, police ask you to consider completing your transactions in well-lit, public and popular locations to avoid being a victim of crime.

In the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

The exchange zones are located at:

North Division – 45 Columbia Street East, Waterloo,

Headquarters (front parking lot) – 200 Maple Grove Road, Cambridge,

South Division – 176 Hespeler Road, Cambridge.

JANUARY 27

3:30 PM | Waterloo Regional Police were called to a residence in the area of Peel Street, near Bleams Road East, in Wilmot Township. A verbal dispute between two males escalated to a physical altercation. One of the males was armed with a knife. Both males suffered injuries, and one male was airlifted to an out-of-Region hospital with serious injuries. A 60-year-old male has been charged with ‘assault causing bodily harm.’ The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending for the other male. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police and Wellesley firefighters responded to a single-vehicle collision Jan. 28 after the driver of a Toyota Corolla went off the road near Wallenstein. The man was transported to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. [Damon MacLean]

JANUARY 31

5:15 PM | Police and Wellesley firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at a Listowel Road residence. The fire was small, causing minimal damage. There were no injuries.

6:38 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a single-vehicle collision at Ebycrest Road and Bridge Street East in Woolwich Township, where a deer had been struck. There were no reported injuries to the occupants of the vehicle.

8:46 PM | Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Benjamin Road and Bisch Street in Woolwich Township. The driver of the vehicle was travelling east on Benjamin Road when they lost control of the vehicle due to a large snow drift. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. There were no reported injuries. No charges have been laid at this time.

FEBRUARY 1

6:15 PM | Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate reports of threatening messages against Trinity Bible Chapel in Woolwich Township. On January 25, police received reports of threatening messages against the church. The threats included statements to cause harm to the building and members. On February 1, police received further reports of threats against the church. Members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the threats is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Waterloo Regional Police remind the public that any threat of violence or intimidation will be taken seriously, and the authors of these threats will be held accountable. They also encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area to call police immediately.