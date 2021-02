Martin: Mr. George R

George R Martin, born December 13th, 1929, died peacefully at home on February 3rd, 2021.

Predeceased by his wife Veronica (Gingrich) in 2015.

Leaves to mourn 2 daughters, Barbara (Joseph) Hoover of RR#1 Wroxeter and Salome (Ezra) Brubacher of RR#1 Wingham.

Survived by 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Private interment to take place at Wroxeter Orthodox Mennonite Cemetery on Saturday, February 6th, 2021.

Riverside Funeral Home