Swijters, Jantje (Janny) nee Nielsen

Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Westmount LTC on January 27, 2021 in her 97th year.

Beloved wife of the late Jan Swijters, March 20, 2009. Dear mother of Elizabeth Lyons and her husband Ernest of Elmira. William (Bill) and his wife Mabel of Winterbourne. Grandmother of Jessica Passmore (Luke), Julia Swijters (Dan Trakalo), Darragh Lyons, and Ciara Shantz (Patrick). Great grandmother of Evan Passmore, Wyatt Swijters, Briea Shantz and Reilly Shantz. Also survived by nieces and nephews in Canada and The Netherlands. Predeceased by her parents Elizabeth Nielsen Koops in 1940 and Hendrik Nielsen in 1983. Predeceased by her sister Klazina Wasylycia (Harry), Brother in-law Wim and Tjep Swijters in The Netherlands.

Janny emigrated to Canada in 1952 with her husband, father, and infant daughter. They settled in Winterbourne, had their son, and made the small-town home for the next 45 years before moving to Waterloo.

Since 1953, Janny belonged to “The Club”, a group of women who held monthly social meetings at each other’s homes. Those who are still able, continue to meet. This group of ‘girls’ were always special to Janny because they welcomed her to Canada and made her feel right at home.

She was also a long-time member of the Conestogo United Church and Conestogo U.C.W., as well as a proud member of the Winterbourne Women’s Institute and the leader of many 4-H Homemaking projects.

Janny inherited a love of horticulture from her father and it was evident in her immaculate gardens and array of thriving houseplants. Her hands were never idle, always with a knitting or crocheting project on the go. The family Christmas trees were always adorned with her delicately hand-crafted ornaments. There was no alteration or rip she could not fix. A historian of sorts, Janny collected teaspoons, cookie tins and matchbooks, clipped articles and saved memories, and documented life in her elegant cursive.

When her children married and the family grew, she was the always patient and welcoming mother-in-law and Oma. Always happy to impart her wisdom on the next generation. The family will always cherish tea and cookies, making traditional Dutch treats, receiving chocolate letters at Christmas, and trips to the family cottage. In later years she took great joy in watching her great grandchildren at play.

Cremation has taken place, and interment will be held at Memory Gardens in Breslau.

Condolences for the family and donations to The Canadian Cancer Society may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street St. S., Waterloo online or 519-745-8445.