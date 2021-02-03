Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Martin, Aaron M.G.

Martin, Aaron M.G.

Peacefully at Grand River Hospital on February 2, 2021, at the age of 56. Beloved husband of Mary Martin of RR 2, West Montrose. Dear father of John of RR 5, Lucknow, Sarah (Amsey), Lena (Andrew), Erla, and Katie all of RR 3, Holyrood. Survived by four grandchildren, his mother Ada, brothers Osiah (Barbara), Isaac (Martha), and sisters Melinda (Edward), Esther (John), Lydia (Enos), Maryann (Amsey Weber), Nancy, and Susannah. Predeceased by his father Mervin, and daughter-in-law Luella. A drive past viewing took place on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 12 – 5:30 p.m. at the family home, 1642 Jigs Hollow Road, RR 2, West Montrose. A drive in service by invitation will take place on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House. A drive past viewing, private service and burial will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Clover Valley Meeting House, 1070 Grey Ox Avenue, Lucknow.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

