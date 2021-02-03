Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Brubacher, Sidney

Brubacher, Sidney

Passed away into the presence of the Lord on Monday, February 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 88. Beloved husband for more than 65 years of Martha (Buehler). Devoted father of Jeff Brubacher of Toronto, Kevin and Lana Brubacher of Battle Ground, WA, and Roxanne and Brad Walter of Elmira. Dear grandpa of Laura (Aaron) Yoder, Daniel (Erielle) Brubacher, Derrek Walter, Jennifer Walter and great-grandpa of Justin, Titus and Hadassah Yoder; Blake and Madison Walter. Brother of Sally (Wayne) Martin, Manny (Mary Ellen) Brubacher, Amzie (Doris) Brubacher, Aden (Jan) Brubacher, Peg (Rick) Bauman, Joan Brubacher, Marilyn Brubacher, Mary Ann Brubacher, and brother-in-law of Erla Buehler, Willard (Grace) Buehler and Ken Buehler. Fondly remembered by Christine and Karen. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Menno and Sarah (Martin) Brubacher, siblings Cleon (Mary) Brubacher, Cleason (Mabel) Brubacher, Abner (Mary Irene) Brubacher, Edna (Ray) Bauman, Hank (Elsie) Brubacher, Martha’s parents William and Lavina (Bauman) Buehler and brother-in-law Mel Buehler.
Sid worked many years at the Wallenstein Feed Mill, and was an active member at Elmira Mennonite Church and the Woolwich Seniors Centre. Sid loved bowling, playing cards, pool, crokinole, watching sports as well as many walks in Elmira where he enjoyed visiting. Sid was a wonderful man and will be truly missed by all who knew him, especially his family. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all gather together. In Sid’s memory, donations to the Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy, and may
be made through the Dreisinger funeral home.

