McDougall, Diane, Elaine

McDougall, Diane, Elaine  

Diane Elaine McDougall in her 61st year, passed away after a short illness at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday January 28th with her daughters at her bedside. Diane was predeceased by her partner Paul Czech. Dearly loved mother of Ambur (Brian) Litschgy of Cambridge, Sasha Rocchio and Megan McDougall both of Waterloo. Diane was a dearly loved daughter of Lloyd and Joan Hartwick of St Jacobs and sister to Steve (Joni) Hartwick of Bloomingdale and Gary (Debbie) Hartwick of Elmira. Diane will be missed by her nieces Marisa (Rob) King, Hailey (Graham) Beattie, Nicole (Devon) Scheeringa and her nephew Colin (and fiance Brooke) Hartwick (and her 8 grandchildren Felicity, Jocelyn, Dominic, Savannah, Celeste, Maricruz, Gabriella, Kenton.

Diane and Paul were the owners of Ya Right a home delivery business prior to Paul’s passing. Diane suffered from debilitating chronic pain that limited her mobility for the last number of years.

Cremation has taken place and the internment is planned for the spring. 

