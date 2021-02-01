FLETCHER, Brian

Our hearts are broken. Brian took his last breath while listening to 50’s/60’s rock n’ roll music, and most likely dreaming of playing on the back nine in Conestogo. Although Shirley was the Fletcher Matriarch, Brian was most definitely the glue to our family – the calming voice amid the “chaos” of 4 Fletcher women under the same roof. Brian – son, brother, husband, grandfather, friend, and best Dad a girl could ever have. Brian Leigh Fletcher beloved husband and soulmate of Shirley Fletcher for 56 years and counting. Much loved Dad of Cathy Fletcher (Roddy Iltshishin), Paula Fletcher (Mike Bechthold), Christopher Fletcher (predeceased) and Joanna Clarke (Paul). Cherished grandpa and “Nono” of Christopher, Brianna, Ethan, Ashton, Addison and Xander. Son of the late Leo and Cleo Fletcher, and son-in-law of the late Zennie and Amelio “Melo” Pevato of Sudbury/Copper Cliff, Ontario. Sibling of Shayne Fletcher (predeceased) (Judy) and Sharon Caswell (Crawford). Remembered fondly by many friends and extended family. A special thank you to Dani and Joanne Fielding of Lively who visited our parents frequently in their Conestogo home, their retirement home and their LTC facility. Dani and Joanne – you were always the ray of sunshine my parents needed. We are forever indebted for your love and support.

Brian worked as a pressman for the Sudbury Star for decades and finished his career as the Union President for the Graphic Communications Union – representing newspaper workers across Ontario. He was a union man through and through, and always instilled in us the importance of someone “having your back” at work.

Brian was an amazing BBQ’er (there was nothing this man could not grill to perfection), golfer (although he would have called himself a “hack” golfer), grandfather, babysitter extraordinaire (Mom was the disciplinarian – Dad was the Go-To fun guy), Jays and Yankees Enthusiast (can you have those two teams in the same sentence???) and so much more. Dad was the most selfless person we knew, giving freely of his time to family, friends, and his community – coaching competitive ringette (& winning a national championship with his “dream team”) coaching softball and fastball (both competitive & house league), helping start the girls’ softball league in Sudbury, endlessly “flooding” the outdoor rink at Robinson playground so we could skate, and more recently being a member of the Conestogo/Winterbourne Optimist Club.

Our Dad was simply the best. Old school. Generous to a fault. Respectful. Loved our Mom fiercely and told us never to settle for a partner who was not our equal – and must treat us with the same respect he showed our mother. Lessons he repeatedly taught us were the importance of giving back to one’s community, opening our homes to those who needed comfort or shelter, and always being fair in all aspects of our lives. Brian was convinced living a good life was about people – particularly the company he kept. Brian passed away January 27th, 2021 in Waterloo, Ontario although he always remained a Sudburian.

PSWs and nursing staff at Columbia Forest LTC – we are in awe of you. The care you provided our Dad was exceptional. Brian was always treated with dignity, consideration, and respect. The last few days of Dad’s life were made bearable because of the following nurses: Jeanne, Lauren, Mojda, & Simone, and countless PSWs. Iris and Ashley – since his arrival at Columbia Forest, you treated our Dad like he was your own Dad. We could not have asked for more. Our hearts are full. We will never forget the mark you have made on our family.

Dementia may have stolen Brian’s ability to engage in life the last several months of his life, however, he never stopped thinking about his girls, grandkids, family, and friends. They were always his priority. Dad never liked much pomp and circumstance. Like our Mom, he did not want a funeral, rather a celebration of life with wine, scotch, and food in Sudbury at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House – for Brian’s and Shirley’s son Christopher who died of neuroblastoma at age three. A direct link for the donation is available by clicking here.

Words cannot describe how much we will miss you, Daddy. Undoubtedly Mom, Christopher, and Uncle Shayne are waiting for you at the pearly gates with a glass of scotch, a set of clubs and a tee-off time.

Until we meet again …

Erb & Good Funeral Home