Michel, Andreas “Andy”

Michel, Andreas “Andy”


Passed away on January 27, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 93. Andy leaves behind his beloved wife of 70 years, Barbara Michel. He is survived by his sister Maria (late Adolf Hubbuch). He will be missed by his multiple nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by one sister Kristine Michel Antoniak, wife of the late Stanley Antoniak.

Andy’s family will receive relatives and friends from 12 PM – 3 PM on Sunday, January 31st, 2021 and 5 PM – 8 PM on Monday, February 1st, 2021 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private funeral will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home with interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery. Guests who wish to attend the visitations must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling the funeral home directly. Wearing a face mask is required. Those who are unable to attend the funeral are invited to view the service at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming.


Visit www.henrywalser.com for Andy’s memorial.

