Burkhart, Ivan

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Mary’s General Hospital at the age of 97. Dear brother of Ibrey Burkhart of Kitchener, and Nancy Bolton of Grand Prairie, AB. Ivan is lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families.

Predeceased by his parents Peter and Rebecca (Bauman) Burkhart, brothers Owen, Sylvester, Allen and Ozias. A special thank you to Chartwell Retirement Staff and St. Mary’s Hospital for the wonderful and compassionate care shown to Ivan. There will be no funeral home visitation. A family service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira with interment to follow in Elmira Union Cemetery. In Ivan’s memory donations to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.