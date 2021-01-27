Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Burkhart, Ivan

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Mary’s General Hospital at the age of 97. Dear brother of Ibrey Burkhart of Kitchener, and Nancy Bolton of Grand Prairie, AB. Ivan is lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families.

Predeceased by his parents Peter and Rebecca (Bauman) Burkhart, brothers Owen, Sylvester, Allen and Ozias. A special thank you to Chartwell Retirement Staff and St. Mary’s Hospital for the wonderful and compassionate care shown to Ivan. There will be no funeral home visitation. A family service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira with interment to follow in Elmira Union Cemetery. In Ivan’s memory donations to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Cassandra Merlihan
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Brown, Betty Patricia

Brown, Betty PatriciaMarch 9, 1928- January 22, 2021 The family of Betty Brown is heartbroken to announce her…
January 26, 2021
Read the full story

GOODYEAR, Anne Theresa (nee MacKay)

GOODYEAR, Anne Theresa (nee MacKay)1937 – 2021 Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness at St. Mary’s General…
January 26, 2021
Read the full story

McCormick, Edna

McCormick, Edna Peacefully passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the age…
January 26, 2021
Read the full story

MacDonald, Gerald Alphonse “Al”

MacDonald, Gerald Alphonse “Al” Peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his home in Elmira at…
January 26, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0