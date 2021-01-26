McCormick, Edna

Peacefully passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Ken McCormick (1991). Dear mother of Susan (Paul Purser), Bill (Marilyn Lee), and Linda (Brian Martin). Loved grandmother of Kevin (Mandy) Martin, Jesse (Brennan) Martin, Matthew McCormick and great-grandmother of Abigail, Avalon, and Aurora Martin. Sister of Norma (Jim Hanley), and sister-in-law of MaryLou Armstrong, Robert and Doreen McCormick, Patricia McCormick, and Joyce and Don Zinger. Predeceased by her parents Christian and Veronica (Herrfort) Zehr, and brother John Zehr. A special thanks to Dr. Laura Gregor at Grand River Hospital Dialysis Unit and

Dr. Peter Whitby and the wonderful staff at Derbecker’s Heritage House for their excellent care and compassion. At Edna’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In Edna’s memory, donations to Diabetes Canada or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy, and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.