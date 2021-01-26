Koebel, David Albert

October 18, 1957 – January 24, 2021

Passed away peacefully after a long hard-fought battle with cancer, on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Hospice Wellington with his wife Dawn (Wilken) of 37 years by his side, holding his hand. Cherished dad to Stephanie (Mike) Pettley, and Shannon (Brad) Frey. Proud and beloved papa to Zachary, Brooklyn, and Hudson all of Elmira. Much loved brother and friend to Gary (Cathy) Koebel of Ottawa, Ron Koebel of Calgary, Doug Koebel of Waterloo, and Glenn Koebel of Waterloo. Deeply loved brother-in-law of Deb (Hans) Nuys of Elmira, Brad (Janice) Wilken of Guelph, and Donna (Joe) Vervoort of Elmira. Dave will be missed by his numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Catherine Koebel, his in-laws Ken and Shirley Wilken and dear brother Richard Koebel. Dave had his own successful small landscaping company for over 20 years and was a skilled handy- man on the side. He took great pride in his work and many customers became his friends. He lived his life to the fullest and had many hobbies and passions. Dave played baseball, golf, loved fishing, darts, cribbage, euchre, and many board games. Every weekend was filled with family and friends gathered around the pool for a BBQ and fire, or indoors for potluck and game nights. His home was truly always open to everyone and filled with love and laughter. Dave had such a sense of humor and quick wit that made it impossible not to want to be his friend. We cherish all the family get-togethers and countless vacations to Florida, Myrtle Beach and Port Elgin. However, his true heart and soul belonged to his family. He adored and cherished his daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren, and was so proud of their accomplishments and family values. Zachary, Brooklyn and Hudson were the light of his life and he loved them all the way to the moon and back again. Our world truly will never be the same without our husband, father, and papa. See you in our dreams, until we meet again. Thank you to Grand River Hospital, Juravinski Cancer Centre, and Hospice Wellington for their kind and compassionate care. At Dave’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A family memorial service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. The memorial service will be live streamed and can be accessed on the funeral home website. In Dave’s memory, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.