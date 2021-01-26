Brown, Betty Patricia

March 9, 1928- January 22, 2021

The family of Betty Brown is heartbroken to announce her passing on Friday, January 22, 2021 at St Mary’s Hospital, due to complications from Covid 19. Dearest mother of Pat (John) Scherrer and Susan Venning. Loving Nan to seven grandsons: Andrew (Mary-Anne) Scherrer, Edward Scherrer (Paola Garcia), Peter Scherrer, Joshua Gorle, Jordan Gorle, Simon (Valerie) Gorle and Benjamin Venning, and five great-grandchildren: Samantha Gorle, Daman and Keegan Gorle, Julianna and Sophia Gorle. Betty is survived by two nephews and three nieces. She will be fondly remembered by her eldest nephew and friend, Ron Arthurs, and by John Scherrer’s family. Predeceased by her parents Doris Lavinia (Cooper) and Laddie Domosly, sisters Bernice Arthurs and June Hawkins, Pat and Susan’s father Jack Brown, son-in-law Roger Venning, and nephew Stephen Arthurs. Betty retired in 1993 after several enjoyable years in the UW Civil Engineering Department. Mom had a beautiful smile, an inquisitive mind and a delightful sense of humour. She loved sports broadcasts, especially curling and Blue Jays baseball. She kept track of the traffic and weather for all of us on CP24. Wearing her pink Kate Spade glasses, colourful scarves, and accents of sparkle and bling, she had a great sense of style. She loved animals, especially her rescue dog ‘Bob’, a good game of bridge, crossword puzzles, Betty Boop, Giant Tiger, cookies, butter pecan ice cream, English mints, and Robert Redford (not necessarily in that order). Betty loved visitors and always said the same words when we left, “Be careful going home, babe. Call me when you get there.’ We will love and miss her forever. In keeping with Betty’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place, and a private interment will take place in Belleville at a later date. The family is very grateful to the nursing staff and doctors on the 6th floor at St Mary’s General Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion. You are all heroes. Memorial donations to either the St Mary’s Hospital Foundation or the K-W Humane Society would be appreciated and may be placed through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.