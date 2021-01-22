Brubacher, Selina

Went home into the presence of her Lord Jesus on Thursday, January 21, 2021 in her 102nd year. Selina was born to Amos and Lovina Weber on November 5, 1919 in Waterloo. Selina met her husband Tobias Brubacher in 1939. They married three years later and had six children, Adele Martin (Laverne), Marlin, Lee (Jan), Del (Carol), Wally (Lynnette), and Clare (Bonnie). She is survived by her 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, brother Amos (Grace) Weber, sisters Lydia Freeman and Martha Eby, and sister-in-law Marcella Martin. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Selina loved working in her garden and making amazing quilts. She stayed actively involved in numerous church fundraising projects like the New Hamburg Relief Sale where she organized quilting and pie baking and various volunteer roles with the Markham Mennonite Church. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God which she shared with those who surrounded her. Selina was predeceased by her husband Tobias (1997), parents Amos and Lovina, brothers Clayton, Ivan and Lloyd, and sisters Susanna Freeman and Irene (Henry) Martin. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A private family service will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 with interment to follow in Martin Mennonite Cemetery.

“See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.” Exodus 23:20