Woolwich tax hike set for 2%

With council moving closer to finalizing the township’s 2021 budget, Woolwich residents are looking at about a two per cent tax hike this year, including a new special levy for a COVID relief fund.

The 1.96 per cent tax target that includes 0.5 per cent for the new levy would add about another $15.33 this year to the township portion of the average tax bill, based on an assessed value of $409,400.

The COVID-19 relief fund would allow the township help residents in need who might require deferrals of their property taxes or water bills, for instance. Anything left over at the end of the year would be channelled into a reserve fund, councillors decided at a special budget session January 14. The 0.5 per cent tax would raise about $56,000.

That session was the last of four special budget meetings, with councillors looking at a range of items, though ultimately making few changes to the document. There was some debate over the addition of more administrative staff, including a GIS (mapping) technician.

Coun. Patrick Merlihan looked to curtail increasing staff costs, noting that the township has added $1.5 million per year in such spending just since 2018, an increase of 20.6 per cent.

“That’s money that we’ve committed every single year,” he said, dismissing the idea that more spending is needed because the township is a service provider, noting the private-sector businesses can’t simply add staff because they’re busy, as they’re constrained by the cost.

“If you go to St. Jacobs, all of those businesses are service industries. They’ll all tell you they’re overworked,” he said. “Everybody would love to add staff, but that’s not a luxury that people in the service industry typically have.”

Coun. Larry Shantz argued that for the cost of a GIS technician, some $95,000 a year, the township can hire “a lot of outside help,” suggesting a contract would avoid the long-term costs of adding staff.

For Coun. Murray Martin, the issue was adding yet more administrative positions, though there haven’t been additions to the road crews in years.

“Public works – we need help there.”

In that vein, Merlihan noted that many residents tell him they see no benefit from their ever-increasing taxes, adding that growth doesn’t help existing residents.

“Growth is going to be our biggest problem to manage,” he said, noting staffing costs take up more than half the operation budget of $19 million. He suggested that those costs stifle the township’s ability to pay for the backlog of infrastructure projects, for instance.

“If we want more infrastructure, this is where the hard decisions have to be made.”

Director of development services Mark Pomponi said the township has been raising the likes of development charges and permitting fees to help pay for more staffing costs.

Coun. Scott McMillan noted “growth doesn’t pay for itself,” rather it means higher taxes for everyone.

“When we approve new development, we are increasing taxes on the existing tax base for the maintenance of that development,” he said, noting today’s increases are the price for past councils perhaps not investigating the impact of growth prior to previous decisions – “that toothpaste is out of the tube.”

The budget is expected to be discussed next at a vote scheduled for February 9.