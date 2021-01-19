Willms, Henry “Hank”

Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 84. Loving husband for 19 years of Marie Hanley Willms (nee Gutoskie). Proud father of Peter and Phil (Tammy) Willms, and stepfather of Tammie Hanley, Debbie (Tim) Peebles, Nancy (Rob) Shantz, and Denise (Randy) Thoman. Adoring grandpa to Emily and Mack, and Selena and Nicholas; and step-grandfather to Melissa, Martin, Megan, Richard, Patrick, Matthew, Jeff, Jenny and Jonathan. Will be missed by sister Helen (Harry) Schwarz. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Ida (Thiesen) Willms, first wife Marie Willms (nee Kozak) in 1996, and sisters Katie (Marv) Musselman and Anne (Frank) Penner. Born in Winkler, Manitoba in 1936, Hank moved to Kitchener at the age of seven. After graduating high school at K.C.I. , he worked at Schneiders Meats before moving into the machine shop at Marsland Engineering, working his way up into sales. Hank then worked at B & L Metal in Elmira in sales and management for approximately 10 years. He devoted a lot of time volunteering with local organizations including the Elmira Legion, Boy Scouts, Knights of Columbus and the Elmira Sugar Kings. He was also an active member of St. Teresa of Avila RC Church. In his younger days, Hank shared his love of the outdoors with his family, taking them fishing and camping in Northern Ontario, and spending time at the cottage together. He also loved helping out at the farm, travelling once he retired, and was a devout fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. A private funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, Elmira, followed by interment at Elmira Union Cemetery. The family welcomes you to view the livestream of the service from the comfort of home by visiting Hank’s tribute page at the Dreisinger Funeral Home website. In memory of Hank, donations to St. Teresa of Avila RC – Building and Maintenance Fund would be appreciated by the family, and can be made through the funeral home.