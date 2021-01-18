Trapp, Martin Seiling (Marty)

Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Martin Seiling Trapp (Marty) in his 63rd year, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 16, 2021, at home surrounded by love, family and friendship. Dearly loved father of Austin and Chloe (Luke), son of Jean Trapp, brother of Ellen Claxton and Susan Stewart (Keith). Loving Uncle Marty to Shannon Leduc (Jason), Jeremy Trapp (Kelly), and Kieran Stewart, great Uncle Marty to Owen and Jane Leduc, and Jay, Haley and Hayden Trapp, and loving brother-in law to Cliff Claxton. Best friend of Linda Marquardt who had the privilege of caring for Marty, and ensuring that his end came with ease and comfort at home. Also thanks to Wade and Katrina Marquardt who were there to support us through this difficult period. Predeceased by his father Carl (2000), brother Jay (2011), and Austin and Chloe’s Mom, Julie Trapp (2012). Marty proudly started Trapp Construction over 30 years ago, and as he liked to say started out with “just one hammer”. No job was too big, too small, too dirty, or too complicated for Marty and he was always able to find creative solutions to what others would often say was impossible. Marty was known for his work ethic, his word was his bond, and he stood behind everything he did. He was widely known and well respected throughout the industry. Marty’s circle of friends was wide and varied, and there are too many to name individually. Marty’s sense of humour and ability to tell a story were legendary. The number of texts and phone calls that Marty exchanged over the last couple of weeks since his diagnosis was nothing short of incredible. He was texting, calling, making deals, giving orders, directions and correcting, until very close to the end. A heartfelt thank-you to all of the friends and family who made his last days at home special for all. From the good friends on the equipment helping to get done the one final job that he wanted to tick off the list, to those helping out with the shop and fleet of equipment and vehicles that he so proudly acquired and curated, to those running errands and dropping off food. Again, the list is too long to name people individually – you know who you are – a sincere thank-you from Marty and the family. At Marty’s request cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. We encourage you to visit Dreisinger’s website to share your memories of Marty with his family. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date post COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre in memory of Marty would be appreciated.

