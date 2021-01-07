Georgina Valerie Jamieson (Hazell)



Gina passed away peacefully on the 6th of January, 2021, at Grand River Hospital – Freeport Campus, in her 77th year. Survived by her husband Robert Jamieson and children Sonya (Brad), Teresa, James, Aneil (Lynda), Michael (Andrea), Crystal and Craig. She will be missed by all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Survived by her brothers Roland (Barb), Lionel (Laura) and sister Denise.

She will be remembered for her love of the outdoors, her spontaneity, kindness, and love for ice cream and her beloved dog Baxter (her boy). Forever you will be remembered in our hearts.

Cremation has taken place, there will be no funeral home visitation

or service.



In memory of Georgina, any donations to the Alzheimer Society would

be appreciated.



You can only have one mother,

Patient kind and true.

No other friend in all the world,

Will be the same to you.

When other friends forsake you,

To Mother you will return,

For all her loving kindness,

She asks nothing in return.

We look upon her picture,

Sweet memories we recall,

Of a face so full of sunshine,

And a smile for one and all,

Sweet Jesus take this message,

To our dear Mother up above,

Tell her how we miss her,

And give her all our love.