Snyder, Jane

Passed away peacefully at her home in Elmira on Friday, December 25, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Jane was the beloved wife of David Snyder for 52 years. Cherished mother of Michelle Snyder of Waterloo, and Christine Snyder (Jeremy Mccullough) of Elmira. Dear sister of Ron (Marlene) Radtke, John Radtke and Sharon Voll. Predeceased by her parents Roy Radtke and Marjorie Farthing, and sister Nancy Weber. The family would like to thank all the home care nurses and staff for their love and support. At Jane’s request, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian Lung Association or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

