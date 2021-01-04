Shoemaker, Marie

March 17, 1928 – January 4, 2021

Passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in her 93rd year. Beloved sister of Alice Freeman of Elmira. Dear sister-in-law of Edna Shoemaker of Elmira, MaryAnn Bowman of Floradale, and Elsie Shoemaker of RR 1, Elora. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Alvin and Minerva (Lichty) Shoemaker, sister Erma (2016), and brothers Vernon (2015), Delton (1999), and Orlan (2016). A drive past viewing was held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the home of Brian Shoemaker, 7187 Sideroad 11, RR 1, Elora. A private family service by invitation only will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Private burial and service to follow at North Woolwich Meeting House.