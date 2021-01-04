Martin, Elam H.

Peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his home at David M. Martins of Val Gagne, Elam H. Martin, formerly of St. Clements, at the age of 86. Father of Rebecca and David B. Martin of RR 2, Kenilworth, Peter and Lena Martin of RR 1, Linwood, Ada and David M. Martin of Val Gagne, and Eva Martin of RR 2, Kenilworth. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Elam M.J. Martin of RR 3, Harriston, Esther (Mrs. Reuben) Martin of RR 1, Waterloo, Lauretta (Mrs. Clayton) Martin of Elmira, Ivan Sauder of RR 1, Waterloo, Louida (Mrs. Cleason) Sauder of RR 1, Priceville, and Aden and Lucinda Sauder of RR 1, St. Jacobs. Elam was the last surviving member of his family. Predeceased by his wife Salome (Sauder) Martin, parents Christian and Lydia Ann (Horst) Martin, stepmother Catherine (Martin) Martin, daughter Naomi Martin, one grandson; five brothers: Noah (Lydia) Martin, Henry Martin, Reuben Martin, Daniel (Ada) Martin, Clayton Martin, plus two in infancy; four sisters: Sarah (Urias) Martin, Emma (Abram) Weber, Lydia (Mrs. Elam) Martin, and Saloma (Amos) Brubacher. Viewing and funeral services were held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Taylor Mennonite Meeting House, Val Gagne. A public drive past viewing was held on Wednesday December 23, 2020 from 9 – 11:30 a.m. at the home of Amsey Bauman, 3225 Lobsinger Line, St. Clements. Burial and funeral service (by invitation) was held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House where viewing began at 2 p.m.