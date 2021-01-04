Douglas Beattie Paterson

Thursday January 27, 1944 –

Sunday December 27, 2020

Douglas Beattie Paterson was born in Fergus, Ontario on Thursday January 27, 1944. He died peacefully in his sleep at Barnswallow Place Care Community in Elmira in the early morning on Sunday December 27, 2020.

Doug is survived by his son Mark (Cheryl) and his grandchildren Kyra and Rowan Paterson. Doug was the first of four sons for the late Matthew Paterson and Mazie Paterson (Beattie) of Fergus. He was predeceased by his brother Ken (Marilyn) and survived by brothers Dave (Carmine), Sandy, nephew Matthew and niece Catherine.

An avid Toronto Maple Leaf fan all of his life, Doug enjoyed playing and watching hockey and golf. In his younger years Doug was first base for the Fergus Intermediate Baseball Team and became somewhat of a legend for his skills in that position. He even proudly attained the nickname of “Scoop” Paterson from his teammates. (Everyone in Fergus had a nickname in the 1970’s!)

Doug and his family did what few do, experience life in Canada’s far north. For a total of eight years, Doug worked in accounting for the federal, territorial governments and CBC, in Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk North West Territories. Upon returning to Southern Ontario, he worked for Leigh Instruments in Waterloo, Martin’s Pet Foods in Elmira and finally Home Hardware in St. Jacobs.

The Paterson family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital Stroke Unit who who helped Doug so much after his initial stroke over five years ago. Also we thank the staff at Caressant Care in Fergus where he lived for two years, Doug enjoyed sitting out on the big deck in the summer. A special thank you to the wonderful staff and heroes at Robin’s Grove, Barnswallow Place Care Community in Elmira for all of the time and care that you gave Doug. He always enjoyed joking, teasing and conversations with staff in the Robin’s Grove neighbourhood at Barnswallow Place. We truly appreciate your kindness to Doug over the years and thank you.

Donations in memory of Douglas Beattie Paterson can be directed to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or to Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Cremation has taken place and further recognition of Doug’s life and time will be scheduled at a later date.