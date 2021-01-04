Becker, Christopher Larry

It is with heartbreaking regret we share the passing of Christopher Larry Becker, born January 30, 1976 died December 22, 2020 at the age of 44. Devoted husband of 21 years to his high school sweetheart Sarah Becker (Stoddart), dedicated father to Allistair, Evelyn and Darla, loving son of Brenda Sadowski (Stan) and the late Larry Becker, best friend and brother to Cory (Nancy) Becker, step brother to Kristi Sadowski (Jon Edgerton) and Zander Sadowski (Roxann). Cherished son-in-law to Murray (Mary) and the late Bev Stoddart, brother-in-law to Ian (Jen) Stoddart, beloved by all his nieces and nephews.

Through his three-year battle Chris was able to stay with his family at home where he faced each day with a positive spirit and a smile. His children brought him endless joy and laughter, and his time with them irreplaceable. He was strong, loving, funny and kind and valued these qualities in the many people he drew to him wherever he went.

He was an active member and President of Unifor Local 1917. His coworkers will remember his unwavering dedication and total commitment to his fellow workers, and his strong voice that always advocated for what he felt was right.

Chris loved his family first, golfing, sports and the Boston Red Sox too. He was the most playful Uncle any niece or nephew could hope for and often squeals of ‘Uncle Chris’ could be heard followed by gleeful laughter. After graduating college, Chris and Sarah lived briefly in Cambridge then Kitchener before returning home to Elmira, surrounded by the love of family and friends. He will be missed and remembered by everyone who knew him.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. Cremation will take place. A celebration of Chris’s life will be held at a later date.

In Chris’s memory, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Center would be appreciated.