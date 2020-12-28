Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
KINGS RD and ROSEVILLE RD, NORTH DUMFRIES ON Canada

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
December 28, 2020
Crime of the Week: December 28, 2020    Case#: 1746

Offence: Robbery/Stolen Vehicle Date:  NOVEMBER 30, 2020   

On November 30, 2020, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Kings Road and Roseville Road in North Dumfries Township for a report of a robbery involving a motor vehicle theft. The male victim was operating a white BMW 328i when he was flagged down by another motorist who was flashing his high beams to get his attention. After the victim pulled over, he was advised that something was hanging off the back of his vehicle. When the victim exited his vehicle to inspect it, an unknown male jumped into the driver’s seat and pushed the victim away when he tried to re-enter his vehicle.

Both vehicles fled the area at a high rate of speed and were last seen on Roseville Road.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white, newer model Toyota Corolla. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Elmira PSW is the region’s first recipient of COVID-19 vaccine

Damon MacLeanbyDamon MacLean
December 24, 2020
65 views
