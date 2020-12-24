Ontario residents continue to be targeted by scammers claiming to be associated with OEB

Since October, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have received an increased number of complaints from homeowners who have been solicited by individuals claiming to be associated with the Ontario Energy Board (OEB).

Police note the OEB does not engage and is not involved in any type of sales activity.

Typically, the individuals will contact a homeowner by way of telephone requesting to attend the residence in order to conduct a green energy assessment to qualify for a green energy rebate or Ontario Rebate Program for COVID-19 relief. Once in the home, the representative will use high-pressure sales tactics to have the homeowner purchase products and services in order to qualify for a rebate.

Door‐to‐door scams continue to pose a threat to Ontario consumers and businesses. Consumers may find themselves in a situation where they purchase a product or sign up for a service contract they neither need nor want.

The OEB has received in excess of 710 complaints related to energy scams in 2020 from consumers across the province.

In 2019, the Canadian Anti‐Fraud Centre receive 1,641 complaints related to service scams affecting 863 Ontario residents, for a loss of $2,878,898. Door‐to‐door scams reported to the Canadian Anti‐Fraud Centre include solicitations or a service scam involving the sale or maintenance of an appliance.

On March 1, 2018, Ontario banned unsolicited, door‐to‐door sales of certain household appliances to better protect consumers from aggressive and misleading contracting at home. The new rules apply to air cleaners, air conditioners, air purifiers, duct cleaning services, furnaces, water filters, water heaters, water purifiers, water softeners, water treatment devices as well as bundles of these goods and services.

On January 1, 2017, Ontario banned energy retailers from signing up customers for an energy contract while at their homes to give consumers the ability to make choices about their energy supply at their own pace and with better information.

If you believe you have become a victim of fraud, contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 (toll-free) or report online at www.antifraudcentre.ca. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report the incident online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

DECEMBER 19

3:44 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Puddicombe Road in Wilmot Township. The driver of the vehicle was travelling south when they lost control, left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital. As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old female was charged with ‘careless driving.’

9:32 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report that a dog was struck by the driver of a vehicle. The dog attempted to cross the street when it was struck by a vehicle travelling south on Nafziger Road in Wellesley Township. The vehicle suffered moderate damage, and the dog was transported to the vet.

2:21 PM | Police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Nafziger Road in Wilmot Township. A vehicle was travelling north when the driver lost control and swerved to the left and left the roadway. The vehicle suffered significant damage. As a result of the investigation, an elderly male was charged with ‘careless driving.’

4:41 PM | A single-vehicle collision brought police to Northfield Drive East in Woolwich Township. A vehicle was travelling north on Northfield Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle was left with significant damage. The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

8:11 PM | Police carrying out a RIDE program on Sawmill Road in Woolwich Township issued a three-day suspension to a driver after the driver provided a breath sample that allegedly was in the alert range. As a result, the driver was charged and issued a licence suspension.

8:30 PM | A 19-year-old Moorefield woman died after her car collided with a snowplow south of Mitchell. Perth County OPP determined that a car travelling westbound on Line 32 and a snowplow travelling northbound on Road 164 collided at the intersection, which is controlled by a stop sign in the east and west directions. The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. A passenger of the car was also transported to local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the snowplow was not injured. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at http://hc-cs.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

DECEMBER 21

7:00 AM | Emergency services responded to a collision involving two vehicles in the area of Boomer Line and Herrgott Road near St. Clements. Preliminary findings showed that a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign and then collided with a white Chevrolet Silverado. As a result of the collision, both drivers were transported to hospital with minor injuries. The passenger from the Silverado was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old Newton man was charged with ‘careless driving causing bodily harm,’ ‘insecure load, ‘driver – failure to properly wear seat belt,’ and ‘stop sign – fail to stop.’ He is scheduled to appear in court in February. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.