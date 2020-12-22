Things are so different during Advent at St. Boniface Church this year with COVID. The parishioners always gave towards the “Angel Tree” which was a Christmas tree which held angels that had the sex and age of a child or teenagers. There was also a collection of gloves, mitts, scarves, hats & socks as well as baby items.

Maria O’Drowsky and Judy Zettel would always have the items on display. The gloves, mitts, scarves, hats and socks would be on display on the piano with the baby items in front of the main altar. St. Joseph’s altar had the many items for the children and teenagers both on the altar and on the floor. This year Maria made a display, took pictures as items came in and packed them up. No large display this year.

The gifts from the Angel Tree this year were toys for young people up to 12 years of age , gift cards or cheques along with the hats, mitts, gloves, scarves & socks are all going to the Woolwich Community Services . Birthright will be the recipients of the baby items and they were also accepting gift cards and cheques as well.

Many people this year opted to giving gift cards which was a fundraiser for the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League.

St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League had also always invited the parish to collect toiletries, sanitary pads, tampons (individually wrapped), deodorant, lip balm, shampoo, nail clippers, toothbrushes, tooth paste, mouthwash, disposable razors, denture adhesive and cleaner etc. for the Sanguen Health Centre (Community Health Van) . This year Judy Kittel who always organized this endeavour encouraged everyone to send a cheque to the organization rather than the items.