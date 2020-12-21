Thomas (Tommy) Hodgins

On Thursday December 10, 2020. The Hodgins and Joannette family lost their hero. Due to complications with pneumonia. Thomas (Tommy) was born April 30, 1939 in Kitchener Ontario to Kenneth Hodgins and Katherine Cybulski.

Predeceased by Julie Hodgins (Weber). Brother to Ken, Doug, Brian, Beverly, Theresa, Phyllis and the late Margaret.

Partner to June Joannette and loving father to Kelly, Kevin (Cindy), Todd (Tracey). Proud PaPa to Summer, Aynslee and Thomas, and many nieces and nephews and godson Casey Hodgins.

Thomas was a lithographer for 40 years and retired for over 20 years. He loved golfing, bowling and spending time with family.

Thomas will be missed forever.

There will be a Celebration of Life in late 2021.