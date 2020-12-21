St. Boniface School Christmas Concert

On Tuesday, December 15th St. Boniface School held their Christmas Concert COVID style. So different this year – no emcees or audience. No scrambling for front row seats.

Classes were performing either in the gym or in their classrooms and video taped.

The slide show started with a short introduction from principal Miss Dawson who thanked the parents for all their support during this trying time and ended with a short prayer with a wish for a very Merry Christmas and to stay safe and see them in the New Year.

The first performance was with Mrs. Beatty and Mr. Cleasby’s JK / SK class. They sang :”Happy Birthday Jesus” pretending they were playing musical instruments and also sang “We wish you a Merry Christmas”. They finished with a wave to everyone.

Mrs. Squibb, Mrs. Hancock & Mrs. King’s JK / SK class had their performance in the classroom. The class sang “ Merry Christmas Chicka Boom” & “Oh What A Night” . All the students were wearing either Santa or Elf hats. Lots of motions in these songs.

The grade 1 class of Mrs. Lam’s also performed in their classroom with musical instruments. They sang the song “Santa Claus goes… “ The students were preforming what ever the song said to do. They ended by everyone wishing a “Merry Christmas” to the viewers.

Mrs. Randall’s grade 2 class used various instruments – bells, drums, sticks to “Play the Bells to Celebrate”. They too were in the classroom and thanked Mr. Chrysler for teaching them the song. They thanked everyone for watching.

“Do Re Me So” from the Sound of Music was the music chosen by Mrs. Johnston grade 3 class. They also performed the various motions.

Madame Hines had several of her students from grade 4 to 8 recite various parts of the Christmas Poem – “En francis!” Some of the students included were from their homes.

“Twas the Night Before Christmas” but at St. Boniface with each student from Miss Boyd’s grade 4 / 5 class doing their own rendition.

Mrs. Ward Gr. 5 / 6 & Ms. Hayward 7 & 8 class had the students doing the A B C’s of Christmas. One student explained the true meaning of Christmas while the other student held up the letter in the alphabet.

St. Boniface Staff also got into the spirit as well with “All I want for Christmas is you”. They danced and were all dressed in Christmas sweaters. Their coordination wasn’t too off.

The video was sent out to families and friends to be watched many times I am sure.

The video ended with “Wishing you and your families a wonderful and blessed Christmas Season!”