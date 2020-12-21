This year like everything else the South Woolwich Optimist Club Santa Cruise was different. But it was so good to see Santa in Maryhill at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20th .

The Maryhill Fire Truck could be heard as they escorted Santa Claus (aka Graham Snyder) through Maryhill. Following behind Santa were his elves picking up food items from the curb. Santa made a slow tour through all the subdivisions in Maryhill with his elves. The procession then travelled into Bloomingdale and then onto Breslau.

This year however there were strict guidelines. People must remain at least 6ft apart at all times (with the exceptions of those from the same household). You were asked to remain on your own property/driveway and if your home is not within the route to find a safe place to stand at least 2-3 meters from any other person.

Non-perishable donations to be left at the end of your driveway along the roadside then remain a minimum of 6ft from the volunteers as they collect donations. If you’re holding your donation or remain too close, unfortunately they will have to skip your donation. Missed donations can be placed at the Breslau Fire Hall and will be picked up around 8:30-9pm immediately after the cruise.

You are asked not to approach their vehicles at any time and respect the safety of the volunteers – this includes Santa and his sleigh. Their will be no accepting of cash or cheques this year. But donations can be made directly to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region on their website or cheques can be mailed to them. If you donate online or by mail, please comment on one of the South Woolwich Optimist posts with your donation amount or send them a message so that they can count it towards this event total. They also will not be throwing candy canes this year to prevent grouping and keep our communities safe.

They thank you for once again taking part in this annual event, though different and supporting The Food Bank of Waterloo Region! The community thanks the South Woolwich Optimist Club for making this happened this year and spreading some cheer and for Santa’ elves for picking up the donations.

