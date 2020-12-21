Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest

Read, George

Cassandra MerlihanbyCassandra Merlihan
December 21, 2020
12 views
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Read, George

Peacefully passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Chartwell Elmira LTC at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Beatrice “Bea” (Yantz) Read for almost 72 years. Loving dad to Glenn and Connie, Bonnie and Ray Kuntz, Ted and Cheryl. Devoted “Pops” to Chad (Chikage), Craig (Jessie), Brandon (Sana’a), Mirrisa (Dan); Timothy (Stacey), Jamie (Laura), Jessica, Amanda (Brendon); Owen, Carmen, and his great-grandsons Josh, Jake, Henry and Casimir. Brother of Doug and Marilyn, Betty and Henry Sippel, Ron and Gayl, Grace Brent, and Sandra Trelenburg. Predeceased by his parents George and Magdalena (Gooding) Read, daughter Deborah (Larry Fernley), son James, brother-in-law Jack Brent, sisters Dorothy (Bob) Dickson and Muriel (Ron) Gatke. A special thank you to the second floor nurses and staff at Chartwell for the compassionate care given to George. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. Cremation will follow the service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Community Care Concepts would be appreciated.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

St. Boniface School Christmas Concert

AvatarbyDiane Strickler
December 21, 2020
11 views
Next Article

Page, Michael John Reaume

Cassandra MerlihanbyCassandra Merlihan
December 21, 2020
15 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Weber, Clayton M.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home in Waterloo, at the age of 77.…
byObserver Admin
October 22, 2019
17 views
Read the full story

Lucy Bertin

Peacefully passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 90.…
byCassandra Merlihan
February 26, 2020
52 views
Read the full story

Bauman, Rebecca

Passed away at Victoria Hospital, London, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 10 months. Rebecca…
byObserver Admin
February 13, 2020
18 views
Read the full story

ERTEL, Reta

Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 89 years.…
byObserver Admin
May 4, 2020
13 views
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0