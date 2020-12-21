Read, George

Peacefully passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Chartwell Elmira LTC at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Beatrice “Bea” (Yantz) Read for almost 72 years. Loving dad to Glenn and Connie, Bonnie and Ray Kuntz, Ted and Cheryl. Devoted “Pops” to Chad (Chikage), Craig (Jessie), Brandon (Sana’a), Mirrisa (Dan); Timothy (Stacey), Jamie (Laura), Jessica, Amanda (Brendon); Owen, Carmen, and his great-grandsons Josh, Jake, Henry and Casimir. Brother of Doug and Marilyn, Betty and Henry Sippel, Ron and Gayl, Grace Brent, and Sandra Trelenburg. Predeceased by his parents George and Magdalena (Gooding) Read, daughter Deborah (Larry Fernley), son James, brother-in-law Jack Brent, sisters Dorothy (Bob) Dickson and Muriel (Ron) Gatke. A special thank you to the second floor nurses and staff at Chartwell for the compassionate care given to George. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. Cremation will follow the service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Community Care Concepts would be appreciated.